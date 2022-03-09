COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are working to identify the suspects responsible for stealing an ATM machine and car.

Deputies responded to an alarm call at Stucky’s just before 3:30 a.m. on February 16. Upon arrival, they discovered someone had driven into the store and stole an ATM machine.

Deputies later learned that the vehicle used in the crime was a stolen Ford F-150. The sheriff’s office asked for anyone who recognizes the individuals or has knowledge of the crime to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Video Courtesy: Copiah County Sheriff’s Office