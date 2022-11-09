VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane.

One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured.

Pace identified three of the suspects as 18-year-old Cameron Kelly, of Vicksburg, 18-year-old Marcus Lee, of Vicksburg, and 17-year-old Cameron Jefferson. Deputies are also searching for a 16-year-old juvenile in connection to the case.

Lee turned himself in on November 3, and Kelly turned himself in on November 4. They were both ordered by a judge to be held without bond.