Suspects shoots two, steals car Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Update: 4:27 pm

According to JPD, both victims were shot at the same location.

Injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored late model Chevy Tahoe.

The suspects also took one of the victims’ 2018 Nissan Sentra.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on University Boulevard.

A male is suffering from an injury.

Officers also responded to an area hospital for a second injured male shortly after.

The conditions of the two individuals are not yet known.

It is unsure if the two shootings are connected.

WJTV will continue to update as the story unfolds.