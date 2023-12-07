JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said the suspect’s vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run was recovered Wednesday night after a suspected arson.

Captain Michael Outland said the vehicle was previously reported as stolen.

The fatal hit-and-run happened on Wednesday, December 6.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said a male pedestrian was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 18 at Greenway Drive. Wade said the suspect’s vehicle did not stop.

Outland said officers are working with the Hinds County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim in the case. A suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).