PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a car associated with attempted murders.

Deputies said the suspects shot into a car with a man, woman and two small children inside on Wednesday, March 30. The shooting happened at the Leatherwood Food Mart on U.S. Highway 98 East in McComb.

The suspects are facing four counts of attempted murder.

Anyone who has information about the associated car or suspects can call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-869-7141.