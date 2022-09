CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals wanted for multiple auto burglaries.

Police said they are looking for the individuals in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in the city.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals should call the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Courtesy: Clinton Police Department

Courtesy: Clinton Police Department

Courtesy: Clinton Police Department

Neighbors are advised to lock doors and remove all valuables from their vehicles.