HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are searching for several suspects who robbed a Dollar General store in West.

The incident happened at the store on Highway 51 in West just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The suspects left the scene in a light colored Hyundai four-door sedan with no license plate. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-834-1511 or Holmes County Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099.