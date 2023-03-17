JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the suspects involved in a shooting at the Shell gas station on Raymond Road on Thursday, March 16.

Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said the shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they were notified that a person had been shot and taken to the hospital.

According to Buckley, the suspects were last seen driving a gold Honda Accord traveling east on Raymond Road.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

The deputy chief said the victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).