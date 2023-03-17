JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the suspects involved in a shooting at the Shell gas station on Raymond Road on Thursday, March 16.
Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said the shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they were notified that a person had been shot and taken to the hospital.
According to Buckley, the suspects were last seen driving a gold Honda Accord traveling east on Raymond Road.
The deputy chief said the victim is in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).