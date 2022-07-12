JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were shot while at a traffic light at Capitol Street and O’Ferell Avenue on Wednesday, July 12.

The female victims have been identified as 19-year-old Sedrica Robinson and 20-year-old Reanna Shelton.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, a gold Impala occupied by a male and female suspect drove next to their vehicle and began to shoot at them.

Shelton told investigators it was a dispute about a missing television. Shelton and Sedrica drove themselves to the hospital in Shelton’s white Altima.

Both are in stable condition with non life threatening injuries.