Suspicious activity at Alcorn State University

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday evening, Alcorn State University Campus Police responded to reports of suspicious vehicles on campus.
Alcorn’s media release says officers were immediately dispatched to the area. Based on witness information, officers were able to quickly identify the vehicle and apprehend the individuals involved.
The school is encouraging faculty, staff, students, and visitors to use the buddy systems when traveling the campus at night and to be mindful of their surroundings. Everyone is asked to report any suspicious persons or activity to the ASU Campus Police Department.
Call 601-877-3000 if a campus escort is needed.