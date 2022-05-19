VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning in Spring 2022, the National Park Service (NPS) implemented changes to mowing operations at Vicksburg National Military Park.

The park is managing mowing and vegetation more sustainably through a combination of prioritizing mowing locations based on schedules, implementing more controlled burns, and propagating pollinator native plant meadows.

Leaders said the new mowing operations are more environmentally sustainable, fiscally responsible, and address safety concerns.

“This new operations plan provides for a balance of maintaining a quality visitor experience, fiscal responsibly, a safety-first approach, and a commitment to supporting this honor ground as place of natural beauty. Transitioning to this new mowing plan is new for all of us, and there are going to be bumps along the way. We ask for the public’s patience as we figure out a system that works for all of us,” said Superintendent Carrie Mardorf.

Pollinator meadows and native grasses will help support pollinator populations which supports local agriculture and migratory bird and bat populations. Pollinator meadows will also support the growth of seasonal wildflowers which will provide a vibrant palette of color throughout the park and provide an additional draw for visitors.