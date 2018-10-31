Local News

SUV crashes into home

Accident on Azalea and Stillwood

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 01:19 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 01:19 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A Jackson woman is shaken after a SUV crashed into her home this morning.  It happened on Azalea Drive near Stillwood Drive. 

Homeowner Franchesca Rockingham says early this morning she felt what she thought was an earthquake. However, when she went outside she found a white SUV hit her home and a red car hit her trampoline in the front yard.

She says she's just grateful her children weren't hurt because they were in the room near the crash. There's no word from police on any injuries during this accident.
 

