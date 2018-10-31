SUV crashes into home Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A Jackson woman is shaken after a SUV crashed into her home this morning. It happened on Azalea Drive near Stillwood Drive.

Homeowner Franchesca Rockingham says early this morning she felt what she thought was an earthquake. However, when she went outside she found a white SUV hit her home and a red car hit her trampoline in the front yard.

She says she's just grateful her children weren't hurt because they were in the room near the crash. There's no word from police on any injuries during this accident.

