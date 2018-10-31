SUV crashes into home
Accident on Azalea and Stillwood
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A Jackson woman is shaken after a SUV crashed into her home this morning. It happened on Azalea Drive near Stillwood Drive.
Homeowner Franchesca Rockingham says early this morning she felt what she thought was an earthquake. However, when she went outside she found a white SUV hit her home and a red car hit her trampoline in the front yard.
She says she's just grateful her children weren't hurt because they were in the room near the crash. There's no word from police on any injuries during this accident.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Man charged in death of a 3 year old girl
- Supply shortages plague Canada's new cannabis marketplace
- Rare drop in NRA election spending as gun-limit groups rise
- Spokesman: Texas Rep. O'Rourke got threats from bomb suspect