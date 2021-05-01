SWAC Championship held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fans of University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M gathered in Jackson on Saturday for the SWAC Championship game.

It was held at a neutral site because there were a number of games that had COVID-related cancellations. The SWAC Commissioner believes this will be great for the city’s revenue.



“We anticipate the economic impact to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not the lower millions range. We have confirmation about 5,000-6,000 fans that have come to the city as well as the bands, the cheerleaders, the support staff, the football teams all stayed in the Jackson area. So, we anticipate the economic impact will be pretty large for the city of Jackson for this one event,” said Charles McClelland.



The economic impact doesn’t only benefit the hotel industry and major corporations, but also local businesses whose income were devestated by the pandemic.

“It affected our business greatly to not be able to do what we do. We cater to conferences and large gatherings, so when the national health emergency happened, it shuts us down completely for eight months,” said business owner E. Smith.

The vendors go to major events throughout the southwestern parts of the United States making quite a bit of money for a day’s work.