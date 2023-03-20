JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Workers packed up the contents of Sweetie Pie’s soul food business in Jackson on Monday, March 20.

Owner Robbie Montgomery said she closed the doors to her business last week due to “unforeseen circumstances.” She opened the location on East South Street nearly four years ago.

This comes after Montgomery’s son was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for arranging the shooting death of his nephew to collect a life insurance payment.

James “Tim” Norman was found guilty of the murder-for-hire plot against his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Both men had starred in the long-running OWN reality show, “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” about the restaurant location in the St. Louis area.

Montgomery said she plans to focus her business efforts on her St. Louis establishment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.