Byram is celebrating 10 years as an established city and the annual Swinging Bridge Festival.

This festival has just about anything you need: food, games and of course rides.

Folks walking into the festival are met with show cars and handcrafted artwork. WJTV 12's Lanaya Lewis caught up with the mayor and a young man who shared why people come out every year.

There will be fireworks at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.