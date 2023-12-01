JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Book Festival announced a night with #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author Tabitha Brown at the Jackson Convention Complex.

The event will take place on February 5, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the “birthday tour” event are available on Eventbrite and will include a copy of Brown’s new book I DID A NEW THING.

In 2014, Brown created a challenge for herself to try something new every day for 30 days. In the last decade, this challenge has helped to define Tab’s self-worth and path to living freely. Her birthday wish this February is to share her state of gratitude with her fans.