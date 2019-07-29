Taco seasoning recall, possible salmonella

There is a recall on taco seasoning sold at Walmart due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA, Williams Foods LLC has initiated a voluntary and precautionary recall for the 1-ounce Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and the 1.25-ounce HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium.

Both items have “best if used by” dates for July of 2021 and contain cumin spice involved in a recall from the supplier.

The recall is precautionary says the company and so far there has not been any reported cases of salmonella in connection with these products.

Consumers who have purchased the product with those dates are urged not to consume the product but to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information visit the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.