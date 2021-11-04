Take a virtual tour for potential roads for Vicksburg National Military Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the National Park Service (NPS) opened the second 30-day public comment period for the Vicksburg National Military Park: Parkwide Road System Study.

From November 4 through December 3, 2021, visitors are asked to participate in an interactive online story map experience to “test drive” potential roadway options within the park. The map also offers opportunities to provide feedback on how the changes would enhance visitor experience.

Visitors may access the story map at any time during the public comment period to participate.

“We are pleased to offer this interactive opportunity to hear from the community and stakeholders concerning their experiences and to help explore measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of the park’s road system” said Carrie Mardorf, acting superintendent for Vicksburg National Military Park.

The NPS is conducting this study following decades of erosion and hillside slope failures driven by the park’s naturally vulnerable soils. In early 2020, heavy rains further eroded park roads and hillsides, causing earthen roadway structures to fail.

Comments may be submitted online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/VicksburgRoadStudy. For postal mail, send comments to:

Superintendent

Attn: Vicksburg National Military Park: Parkwide Road System Study

National Park Service

3201 Clay Street

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Written comments must be submitted online or be postmarked by December 3, 2021 to be considered.