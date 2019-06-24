Take your dog to work! Growing number of employers encourage pet culture

New research suggests that companies may want to allow pets in the office every day.

Pprocore is a company that does and the software company came in number-two on Rover.com’s list of the most dog-friendly companies.

Hundreds of employees bring their dogs to work there, at the southern California campus – which includes areas for pups and their owners to walk and play.

One employee said she’s “never feeling rushed to rush home after work to let her out or rush home during my lunch break to take her for a walk. And it also just makes me feel really supported by my company.”

In the Rover survey, 75-percent of dog owners said being able to bring their dog to work makes them more likely to stay with their employer.

Steve Mair says Procore’s pet policy is a selling point when recruiting new employees. “I think it does set such a great atmosphere for everyone in the environment, whether you love dogs not, just in general people are happier when there are animals around,” he said.