Take your fitness to whole new level in 2019

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 08:29 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 09:48 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- - Every year around this time, people start to make resolutions.
One of the most popular ones is to get in shape.
Paul Lacoste joined us on set to talk fitness.
He says when you start a new workout, it will be difficult but hang in there and it will get easier.
Next Level Mississippi is designed to motivate people and it's free.  Lacoste says they are starting off
in Pascagoula in January. The goal is to help fight obesity.
 

 

