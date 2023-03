JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Stewpot will host their annual event, Taste of Mississippi, on Monday, April 3.

The event will be held at The District at Eastover from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Taste of Mississippi is one of the largest food festivals in the Magnolia state, with culinary delights prepared by fabulous area restaurants and beverages from local distributors.

Tickets can be purchased at www.tasteofms.org.

All proceeds benefit the various ministries of Stewpot Community Services.