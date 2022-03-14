JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Stewpot will host Taste of Mississippi on Monday, April 11.

The event will be held at The District at Eastover from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Taste of Mississippi is an event that offers culinary delights from local restaurants and beverages from local distributors, with a competition among participating restaurants for Best Appetizer, Best Entrée, Best Dessert, and Best Presentation.

Tickets can be purchased at www.tasteofms.org.

All proceeds from Taste of Mississippi benefit Stewpot Community Services, whose mission is to provide for the needs of the poor, elderly, and disabled in Jackson’s metro area.