JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Organizers of Taste of Mississippi and sponsors of BlueCross BlueShield will host their annual event ‘Taste of Mississippi’ on Monday, April 11. The event will be held at The District at Eastover in Jackson from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Taste of Mississippi is a tasting event which allows various of participating restaurants in the Jackson-metro area to compete amongst each other for the Best Appetizer, Best Entrée, Best Dessert, Best Presentation, and People’s Choice while allowing participants to taste all items.

The event’s focus is to raise funds for the needs of the poor, elderly, and disabled in the Jackson-metro area as Taste of Mississippi benefits Stewpot Community Services.

The event has happened for more than 20 years and has raised more than $100,000 for Stewpot. After two years of not being able to host the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are excited about the return of the event.

“It’s a great testament to the wonderful people we have here in the Jackson community,” said David Browne, chair of Taste of Mississippi.

Employees at local restaurants are also excited about raising funds for Stewpot while being able to have their dishes entered into a friendly competition.

“We’re just so excited to be there. For us, it’s about being in the community of restaurants,” said Tanya Burns, the front of house manager at Bravo. “We also always want to be a supporter of Stewpot as we love what they do and who they stand for.”

“We want to try to be as involved as we can,” said Michael Thomas, general manager at Broad Street. “We can’t get out in the community because we’re so busy, but we can always donate as much as we can so this is a big thing.”

Tickets are available for $90 at the door, which covers food from more 30 restaurants, live music, and beverages.

Participants also have an opportunity to enter in a Bryan Beckham raffle for $50 where two contestants will be announced to win $5,000 worth of jewelry.