Tate Reeves visits the Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV)- Tate Reeves, a Republican candidate for governor, held a news conference Wednesday on the Gulf Coast.

Reeves addressed several issues including education, taxpayer money, and increasing advertising dollars for tourism in Mississippi.

Reeves says if elected he will appoint a dedicated coast leader in the office of governor, someone who will primarily work to increase the gulf coast economy.

He talked about his role in getting the BP money and if those funds should go only to the coast.

Tate Reeves says, “The fact is we thought to get every penny of the BP money to the coast and the attorney general has sent over $100 million to trial lawyers that should’ve been spent across Mississippi”

Reeves is running against Democratic candidate, attorney general Jim hood in the race for governor.