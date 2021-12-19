Tax collectors warn about tax scam in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County tax collectors are warning neighbors of a new scam in the area.

Tax collectors said the scammer calls victims and asks them to pay for owed taxes. The Rankin County Tax Collector’s office will never ask for payments over the phone. Payments will only be requested via paper notices.

They encourage neighbors to pass this information along to parents, grandparents or anyone else who may be susceptible. Scam reports can be made to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-540-1645.