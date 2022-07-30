JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you haven’t taken advantage of the tax free weekend, you still have a few hours. It’s a chance to save on back to school items.

Back to school clothes, school supplies and groceries have filled the shopping lists for many.

“It’s awesome. Since everything’s going up so high now, I think it’s wonderful. More groceries, more school supplies, uniforms. Even though it’s just for the weekend, I wish it was longer. It helps a lot,” said Kimberly Harvey, a Jackson neighbor.

Items under $100 will be tax free and the tax free weekend ends on Saturday, July 30 at 12:00 a.m.