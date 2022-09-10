TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Tchula Police Department is down to two officers after a majority of the force was let go.

The decision was made at Thursday’s regular board meeting. Mayor Annie Polk said the police chief and four uncertified officers were some of the employees who were let go. Now, there are two officers left.

There is no information on the cause right now, only that it wasn’t because of finances.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department will assist the remaining officers in patrolling the area.