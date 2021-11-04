Tchula two-year-old accidentally shoots himself in the face

TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Tchula police are investigating after a two-year-old accidentally shot himself in the face at a home on Front Street.

Acting Tchula Police Chief John Newton said other family members were inside the home when the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3. He said the two-year-old found the handgun in the bedroom of the home.

Newton said there were no other injuries, and no charges have been filed at this time. The child is in stable condition at the hospital and is expected to survive.