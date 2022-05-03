JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – May is a special month, not only for students being recognized for their hard work throughout the year, but for teachers as many recognize Teacher Appreciation Week.

Teacher Appreciation Week is typically celebrated the first week in May, and National Teachers’ Day is held on May 3.

Teacher Appreciation Day is celebrated to give parents, students, and the community the opportunity to reach out to their teacher to recognize their outstanding hard work throughout the current school year.

Erica Jones, president of the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE), said it is important that the community should support our educators.

“This is a special time for teachers, not only to reflect over the long hard school year, but to look forward to what next year has to offer,” said Jones.

She encouraged everyone to celebrate educators throughout the entire school year.

Even if it’s a handwritten note or a simple thank you, make sure that you share appreciation to all teachers in celebration of Teachers Appreciation Week.