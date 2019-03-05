Teacher pay raise debate headed to House floor Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A teacher pay is one step closer to reality for Mississippi educators.

SB 2770 was considered in the House Appropriations Committee and will be debated on the House floor Wednesday.

The $1000 raise would be broken into two payments of $500 over the next two years and distributed evenly across all paychecks.

Language in the bill also provides for a $1000 increase for assistant teachers.

Attempts to pass a larger increase met with resistance at the legislature. However, lawmakers say even the small raise comes with a $100 Million price tag.