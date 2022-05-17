BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host a Mississippi Team Hope Walk event on Saturday, May 21.

The event will be held at Lakeshore Park in Rankin County starting at 9:00 a.m.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national fundraising event, where thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support the fight to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease.

To purchase tickets for the Team Hope Walk, click here.