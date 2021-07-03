Team travels across country to raise money for ALS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A four-man team turned its passion into purpose with a trip across forty-eight states to raise money for ALS.

Sweet Patina is the name of the 57 Chevy that took the four-man team on the journey.

Blake Evans and friends took their love for old-car-road-trips on the road for a non profit journey to raise money for a cure of the nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. The physical therapist made a promise to his patient Mr. B who passed at the 40 state mark.

“He was a motivator all the way up to the end you know and actually before he passed away, he facetimed me and we talked about how far we were into the trip and we were at forty states then and I made him a promise that we were going to get this thing finished. One thing that really stuck to me was one day he told me that he felt like he was put in a box and that it was filling up with concrete and uh he couldn’t do anything about it so on these long drives you get antsy and you move around and you want to get out of the car and it just made us think that the men and women with ALS they cant just wiggle around in their seat their in one position unless they have a family member or care giver moving them around and that’s what would give us the drive to hit seven eight nine hundred you know twelve hundred miles in a day in this old car. Yeah he would be really excited right now that’s for sure,” said Sweet Patina Fundraiser Blake Evans.

Evans said the trip was severely slowed down by COVID, but they managed to raise over thirty thousand dollars that will go toward finding a cure for ALS. They say the trip was full of emotion, but they ended it on a high note with an ice bucket challenge.