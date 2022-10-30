JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity.

“We have the best red beans and rice out here!”

The festival was held on Saturday to help raise funds for Stewpot, an organization that helps to feed homeless people and impoverished members of the Jackson community.

“It’s very important for us to come out and be a part of our community, to make sure we have a presence in our community and to let everyone to know how important it is for Stewpot to be supported,” said Belinda Lane with the Donate Life Team.

Sixteen teams competed for the title, including Sal & Phils.

“It’s a tried-and-true recipe that we’ve been doing. We sell it every day and it’s one of our most ordered items,” said Casey Wagner, owner of Sal & Phils.

The winner was decided by those in attendance.

“Of course, it’s going to be a hard choice to pick who’s the best. Listen, I’m enjoying myself,” said Paul Anderson.

“They are really good. Scrooge’s was really good. Bank Plus was really good,” said Sam Wells.

Team Bank Plus took home first place.

“It feels pretty good. It feels great. We worked pretty hard. We had a good team. We made 24 pounds of beans, about 40 pounds of meat and about ten gallons of rice,” said the Bank Plus crew.

Balch and Bingham took home 3rd place, while Donate Life Mora came in second.