PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – TEC, a provider of fiber internet to rural communities, completed its second project in Pelahatchie.

This project is the second of an estimated $96 million infrastructure investment to provide high-speed broadband access to central Mississippi, which TEC expects to complete over the next six years.

The total project will provide Fast Fiber Internet access to more than 23,000 families and businesses in rural Mississippi.

“I feel with this service that it will provide an opportunity for all our residents to have access to the internet,” states Mayor of Pelahatchie, Karl Vanhorn. “For our students that have to use the internet than they will be able to complete their required work faster and be able to learn better.”