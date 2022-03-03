RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – TEC, a provider of fiber internet to rural communities, completed its first project in Raleigh. This is part of a $96 million investment to provide high-speed broadband access to more than 23,000 families and businesses in Central Mississippi.

TEC’s investment, combined with assistance from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will fund the construction and delivery of broadband access to Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton,

Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith counties over the next six years.

Neighbors in Raleigh now have access to fast fiber internet, and installations are underway.

“This is an exciting time for residents of Raleigh and TEC,” said TEC President and CEO, Joey Garner. “Access to reliable internet is now more important than ever and we look forward to continuing our efforts to expand reliable, affordable internet options to rural communities We are grateful for this opportunity to expand our high-speed service to the Raleigh area.”