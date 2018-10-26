Ted Evans Tractor Talk

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Democrat Michael Ted Evans is taking an unusual approach to his congressional campaign.

He's taking his tractor from town to town talking to voters. Evans calls it the "big country tractor tour ". The state representative is in a three way race for the Mississippi 3rd District U.S. House seat. He's up against Republican Michael Guest and Reform Party member Matthew Holland. Michael Evans says this is the best way to reach his voters.

Evans states, "Rural Mississippi is big on agriculture, I said I'll just ride my tractor, I've been a farmer all my life so the best way to do is to get on my tractor and leave Kemper County and I plan on going all the way to Natchez and I'm going to ride these back roads and see as many people I can, and talk to and tell them about the issues affecting Mississippi ."

Evans adds he will focus on healthcare issues, infrastructure and working across the aisle to end partisanship.

