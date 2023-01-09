JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 8.

A family member said the victims were a 15-year-old and a two-year-old. According to the family member, the two-year-old was in critical condition.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the shooting happened on University Boulevard. Investigators believe the incident is connected to a shooting that happened in South Jackson last week.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Capitol police at (601)-359-3125.