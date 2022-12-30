PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old injured in Pearl.

The 17-year-old was shot twice in his abdomen around 3:30 p.m. on South Sweet Home Church Road on Thursday, December 29. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in critical condition.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said a 16-year-old from Clinton has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and drive-by shooting. Police believe the crime was drug related.

Flynn said the victim, from Jackson, was moved from the intensive care unit to a regular room at UMMC on Thursday. According to investigators, the victim and another person were standing outside a home on South Sweet Home Church Road when a car drove up and fired shots at them. The other person wasn’t injured.

Pearl police charged the 16-year-old as an adult. He is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.