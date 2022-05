NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies have charged a 16-year-old as an adult for allegedly firing shots at a moving vehicle.

The Natchez Democrat reported Phillip Stokes, 16, was booked into the Adams County Jail on Thursday, May 5. He was charge with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.

Investigators said Stokes also made multiple threats on social media. His bond was set at $200,000.