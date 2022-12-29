PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot twice in Pearl on Thursday, December 29.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the teen was shot twice in his abdomen around 3:30 p.m. on South Sweet Home Church Road.

He said when officers arrived, the victim was alert and able to speak. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). His condition is unknown.

Flynn said officers are still gathering information about the shooting. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Pearl Police Department at (601)-939-7000.