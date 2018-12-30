Local News

Teen allegedly shoots 84-year-old man, finally caught

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) - A southwest Mississippi teen has finally been caught for the shooting of an 84-year-old homeowner during Christmastime, a year ago.

Eighteen-year-old Ty’Jua’Michael Felder, of Osyka, is accused of the Dec. 22, 2017, shooting of James Spears in his home in Pike County. 

Authorities say the elderly man answered a knock at his front door that day, to find a masked man with a gun, who pulled the trigger twice, shooting Spears once in the abdomen.

According to the Associated Press, Pike County deputies arrested Felder for an unrelated incident, involving a recent fight at a local store.

Felder is jailed in Pike County on murder, attempted robbery and assault charges, according to the AP.

