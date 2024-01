YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old was arrested at Yazoo County High School in connection to a murder in Canton.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jeremy McCoy said the teen was arrested at the school on Wednesday, January 10.

The school was briefly placed on restricted movement during the arrest. McCoy said the teen was arrested without incident.

The unidentified suspect is now in the custody of the Canton Police Department.