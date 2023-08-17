NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to an “ambush-style” murder in Adams County.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Jamarion Perkins was charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Two people were shot and killed on Myrtle Drive on Thursday, August 10. Patten said the victims were identified as Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24.

Patten said Brooks and Woods had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. They both died at the scene.

On August 12, authorities said they were looking for a total of three suspects in connection to the double homicide. The sheriff said the suspects were in an Infiniti G 35. Anyone with information about the double homicide can contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamarion Perkins (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Adams County authorities released pictures of three suspects who are wanted for an “ambush-style” murder. (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.