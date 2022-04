JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl who was accused of shooting a 71-year-old woman.

The shooting happened at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street on April 6, 2022.

Police said the teen, who has been identified as Marianna Whittaker, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of an individual, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery of an individual.