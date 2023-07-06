VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, July 1 in Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Albert Jones III was charged with first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $900,000.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. at Azalea Cove Apartments on Blossom Lane.

Warren County deputies said a 21-year-old man had been shot in the head and leg. An 18-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were each shot in the leg.

Investigators said the two teens were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment. The 21-year-old, who was identified as Keon Williams, was taken to Merit Health River Region and airlifted to UMMC. Williams died from his injuries.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a group of individuals had gathered in the parking lot of the apartment complex when shots were fired.