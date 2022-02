YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City teenager was arrested and charged after police said another teenager was shot in the leg on Sunday, February 20.

The Yazoo Herald reported the shooter missed the intended person and shot another teen in the leg on Calvin Street in the Jonestown area.

Yazoo City Police Department’s Nolan Warrington said the suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The victim is in stable condition after receiving medical treatment.