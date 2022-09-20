FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a teenage girl for allegedly making threats to commit a shooing at Northwest Rankin High School.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s office said the teen made the threat on Instagram. Leaders with the Rankin County School District (RCSD) alerted the sheriff’s office to the threat.

Investigators were able to locate the teen and take her to the juvenile detention center.

The RCSD released the following statement about the threat.

The Rankin County School District and Northwest Rankin High School administrators were made aware of a social media threat made by a student. All threats are taken very seriously. The RCSD administration and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department acted quickly to assess the threat and identify those responsible for the threat. Law enforcement has handled the situation and an arrest has been made. As you know, the safety of our students and employees is our number one priority. RCSD