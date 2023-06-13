BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a teenager and are searching for two other suspects after a chase.

The incident happened on Monday, June 12 around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said officers were informed about a stolen black Kia Soul that was last seen on Byram Drive near Terry Road. The vehicle was reported stolen through the Jackson Police Department (JPD).

Byram police said they located the vehicle in the area of Siwell Road near Byram Drive. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but they said the vehicle fled into Jackson.

Investigators said the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Forest Hill Road and Terry Road. They said three suspects ran from the vehicle.

Officers said they found an assault rifle near the rear driver side of the Kia. The assault rifle was stolen out of the state.

Byram police said the picture shows the stolen Kia. (Courtesy: Byram Police Dept.)

Shortly afterwards, police said they arrested a 17-year-old who was hiding behind a home on Forest Hill Drive.

Two of the three suspects are still wanted by Byram police. Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Byram Police Department at 601-327-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).