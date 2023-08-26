NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police said they found evidence linking one of the teens charged in an “ambush-style” murder to another murder case.

The Natchez Democrat reported Jamarion Perkins, 17, was previously arrested on two murder charges stemming from the Myrtle Drive shooting on August 10, 2023.

Police said Perkins also faces charges from a June 21 attack at Holiday Apartments. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jordan Knight, of Natchez.

Natchez police have active warrants for Jayden Cayou, 17, for the fatal shooting at Holiday Apartments.

Perkins was one of four suspects arrested in connection to the double homicide on Myrtle Drive. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten identified the victims as Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24.

Jamarion Perkins (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Emanuel Hall, also known as Emanuel Hill (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jadarrius McKnight (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Zackeri Reason (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The others arrested in connection to the “ambush-style” murder include Emanuel Hall, 22, Jaddarius McKnight, 24, and Zackeri Reason, 18.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-442-501.