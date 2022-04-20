JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While the world was shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Jim Hill High School student used her free time to create a platform that reaches more than 16,000 people per day.

“During 2020 and quarantine, it was like I really don’t have anything to do. We are locked in the house. I had to do something,” explained Janiyah White.

She started “The Flavor Trap,” where she cooks and sells dinners for her customers. When Jackson Public School District (JPS) Nutrition Executive Director Marc Rowe got wind of the traction, White was allocated $5,000 to lead the JPS School Food Services Team to prepare lunch for her classmates.

The funds were used to purchase cookware and ingredients.

“It’s evidence of what we do as a school and community, how we build opportunities. And once we see that students have burning passions, we give them all the support, so I think people should know that Jackson Public Schools is on a rise again, and we are trending in the right direction,” said Bobby D. Brown, principal of Jim Hill High School.

“I look at it in a positive way because I am a teenager, just like the rest of the teenagers out there, and sometimes it can be hard trying to stay on track or stay on the course, and it’s very easy to get sidetracked. So, you have to put your focus and attention on something you know you can do,” said White.